AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize COVID antibody treatment

AP National Business

LONDON (AP) — Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the emergency use of an antibody treatment to prevent COVID-19. The company said Tuesday that the treatment, known as AZD7442, would be the first long-acting antibody combination to receive an emergency use authorization for COVID-19 prevention. AstraZeneca says the drug may help protect people whose immune systems don’t respond adequately to vaccination. AstraZeneca developed one of the first COVID-19 vaccines, U.S. demand for antibody treatments soared over the summer, particularly in states like Florida, Louisiana and Texas, where hospitalizations among unvaccinated patients threatened to overwhelm the health care system.