Attorneys: Pharmacy companies blameless for opioid crisis

AP National Business

By MARK GILLISPIE

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Attorneys for three retail pharmacy chains say the companies are blameless for the ongoing opioid crisis and did not create a public nuisance in two Ohio counties suing them in federal court. Attorneys for CVS, Walmart and Giant Eagle delivered their opening statements Tuesday in Cleveland. Attorneys for Walgreens and Lake and Trumbull counties outside Cleveland gave their opening statements on Monday. The counties allege that the four pharmacy chains have contributed to an opioid crisis that will cost them $1 billion each to abate. Attorneys for the companies argue that pharmacists fill prescriptions written by physicians for legitimate medical needs.