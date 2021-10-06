Melinda Gates forms nonfiction book imprint, Moment of Lift

AP National Business

NEW YORK (AP) — Melinda French Gates, already one of the world’s most prominent philanthropists, will now take on the job of publisher. Gates has formed a nonfiction imprint with Flatiron Books, a division of Macmillan. The imprint, announced Tuesday by Macmillan, is called Moment of Lift Books and will launch with three releases about women and girls, starting in 2023. Planned releases include a book on refugee women by Jina Krause-Vilmar, President and CEO of Upwardly Global, and “Radical Inclusion,” a book about allowing pregnant women to attend school in Sierra Leone, by educational official David Moinina Sengeh.