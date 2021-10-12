Rail link to LaGuardia Airport put on hold after criticism

AP National Business

By DAVID PORTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A project to build a rail link connecting New York City to LaGuardia Airport has been put on hold. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Tuesday it is pausing the project to consider alternatives. Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul had criticized the project, which was championed by her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo. The Federal Aviation Administration issued environmental approval in July but recently had asked the Port Authority to reconsider in light of a lawsuit filed by neighborhood and environmental groups. The roughly $2 billion project to build a 1.5-mile (2.4-kilometer) elevated link was to begin this year.