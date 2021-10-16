Cyprus, Egypt sign deal to speed up electricity grid linkage

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ energy minister says an undersea cable linking the electricity grids of Cyprus and Egypt could be key to helping both countries transition to a green economy. Minister Natasa Pilides said a memorandum of understanding she signed with Egypt’s electricity minister on Saturday supports the project’s planning, development and implementation. Pilides said benefits from project include further integration of renewables in the two countries’ energy mix, enhancing their energy supply security and enabling energy exports. The two countries are also working on plans to convey gas discovered in Cypriot waters to Egyptian processing plans where it would be liquefied for export by ship to European and Asian markets.