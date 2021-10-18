First ETF linked to Bitcoin is set to make its debut

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — ProShares said Monday it plans to launch the country’s first exchange-traded fund linked to Bitcoin. The ETF with the ticker symbol “BITO” is expected to begin trading Tuesday, barring any opposition from regulators. It’s the latest milestone for Bitcoin and for the ETF industry in general. The fund won’t invest directly in Bitcoin itself. Instead, it will focus on futures related to Bitcoin, a market that’s overseen by U.S. regulators and can be complicated in its own right. That means investors need to be particularly aware of what they’re buying, and how it’s likely to perform.