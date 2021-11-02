Millennial Money: What happens to your crypto if you die?

By SARA RATHNER of NerdWallet

Cryptocurrency is managed a bit differently than traditional investment accounts, which can make estate planning a little more complicated. But don’t leave your loved ones in the dark about your crypto holdings: Even if you’ve invested small amounts in cryptocurrency, your holdings may be worth a lot of money someday. Make a plan for secure crypto storage, complete with detailed instructions as to how your heirs can access your crypto after you’re gone. This involves understanding how crypto wallets work, including who holds custody of your assets and what documents heirs need to produce to gain access.