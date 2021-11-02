Pfizer tops Q3 forecasts as total COVID vaccine sales soar

By TOM MURPHY

AP Health Writer

Pfizer beat third-quarter expectations and raised its 2021 forecast again even as sales of its top product, the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty, slipped in the U.S. Soaring international sales of the preventive shots helped pushed total Comirnaty revenue close to $13 billion in the quarter, and the drugmaker said Tuesday that it now expects to book about $36 billion in sales from the vaccine this year. That’s up from a second quarter forecast for $33.5 billion and more than twice what Pfizer expected at the start of the year.