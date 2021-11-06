Frustrations grow as marchers demand faster climate action

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Tens of thousands of climate activists are marching through Glasgow, Scotland, for a second day of protests outside the U.N. climate summit. Climate protests were also held Saturday in other cities across Europe, including London, Paris, Dublin, Copenhagen, Zurich and Istanbul. Activists are demanding that governments move faster to cut pollution from coal and petroleum that is damaging the climate and warming the Earth. Marchers held signs with messages including “Code Red for Humanity” and “Stop big polluters.” One sign asked “If not you, then who? If not now, then when?” Negotiators inside the conference venue were in a seventh day of talks. The summit’s president, Alok Sharma, told reporters he understood protesters’ frustrations.