North Macedonia provides emergency funding for power imports

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s government says it will provide emergency funding for state energy suppliers to import enough electricity and fuel to cover the country’s power needs over the next 30 days. The economy minister said the decision was due to “reduced domestic production capacities…and increased global (electricity) prices.” He said Tuesday that the government would provide 65 million euros ($75.3 million) to the MEPSO electricity company and two other enterprises for electricity, coal and oil imports. The minister also promised “there will be no restrictive measures” or increases in electricity bills for domestic consumers. Authorities recently opened tenders for the urgent import of 1.2 million tons of coal needed for North Macedonia’s power plants.