AstraZeneca to book modest profit from coronavirus vaccine

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca says it will start to book a modest profit from its coronavirus vaccine as it moves away from the nonprofit model it’s operated during the pandemic. In a third-quarter update Friday, the company said profits from the vaccine in the fourth quarter will offset costs related to its antibody cocktail developed to prevent and treat COVID-19. Until now, AstraZeneca said it would provide the vaccine “at cost” for the duration of the pandemic. It confirmed it won’t be making any coronavirus vaccine profits from developing countries. Other COVID-19 vaccine producers, like Pfizer and Moderna, have been booking hefty profits on their shots all along.