Saudi critic’s fiancee urges Justin Bieber to cancel F1 show

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The fiancee of slain Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi joined a chorus of voices calling on pop star Justin Bieber to cancel his concert in Saudi Arabia next month. In an open letter published by The Washington Post, she urged the Canadian megastar to cancel his Dec. 5 performance at Saudi Arabia’s Formula One race to “send a powerful message to the world that your name and talent will not be used to restore the reputation of a regime that kills its critics.” It is not the first time a pop star has faced pressure to pull out of a concert in Saudi Arabia.