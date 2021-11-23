Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 9:50 AM

Best Buy shares tumble on theft, supply constraints

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy Co.’s shares tumbled after the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain posted a decline in gross profit margin for the fiscal third quarter, citing organized theft and increased promotions compared to a year ago. The company also offered a muted sales forecast for the holiday fourth quarter amid supply constraints. Shares were down more than 16%, or $22.17 per share to reach $115. 63 in early morning trading. The stock decline came even as Best Buy reported overall third quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates. 

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content