Samsung expected to build $17B chip factory in Texas

By MATT O’BRIEN

AP Technology Writer

Samsung is planning to build a $17 billion semiconductor factory in Texas amid a global shortage of chips used in phones, laptops, cars and other electronic devices. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has scheduled a press conference Tuesday to make an economic announcement; he is expected to unveil the Samsung investment then, according to a person familiar with the plan who wasn’t authorized to speak about it publicly ahead of the official event. The chip shortage has emerged as both a business obstacle and a serious national-security concern many U.S. companies are dependent on chips produced overseas, particularly in Taiwan.