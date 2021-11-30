Supply chain problems hit charities’ holiday gifts for kids

By HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writer

As supply chain bottlenecks create shortages on many items, some charities are struggling to secure holiday gift wishes from kids in need. They’re reporting they can’t find enough items in stock, or are facing shipping delays both in receiving and distributing the gifts. The founder of the organization One Simple Wish says many gift requests for gaming consoles and electronic items submitted to the charity have been out of stock. Another charity can’t find enough doll styling heads, racially diverse Barbies and other items to give to kids in need. One expert believes charities are also bound to see less toy donations directly from manufacturers this holiday season.