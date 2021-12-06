Exxon Mobil rolls out plan to cut emissions in Permian Basin

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ and SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Exxon Mobil says it has a plan for cutting greenhouse gas emissions in one of the most prolific oilfields in the U.S. The company made the announcement Monday, saying it will be focusing on emissions from its own operations as well as indirect emissions associated with the electricity it buys to power its well sites and other infrastructure. Exxon’s plan centers on the Permian Basin, which spans parts of New Mexico and Texas. In New Mexico, regulators earlier this year adopted rules aimed at curbing methane emissions, with a target of capturing 98% of all natural gas waste by the end of 2026.