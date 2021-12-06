Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo steps away from SiriusXM show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says he’s dropping his SiriusXM radio show. The decision announced on Twitter follows a sexual harassment allegation. In a tweet, Cuomo said the past week has been difficult for his family and is stepping back to focus on what comes next. Cuomo was criticized for breaching journalism ethics by trying to help his older brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, deal with his own harassment allegations. After CNN fired Chris Cuomo over the weekend, a sexual harassment allegation was made by a woman who has chosen to remain anonymous. Chris Cuomo denied the allegation through a spokesman.