European drug regulator backs mixing COVID-19 vaccines

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union drug regulator has given its backing to mixing different types of vaccines in initial vaccination and booster campaigns to battle the coronavirus. The European Medicines Agency said in a statement Tuesday that using different types of vaccines together known as heterologous vaccination can provide protection against COVID-19. The announcement comes as much of Europe is facing rising infection and hospital rates and concerns about the new omicron variant. The EMA along with the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said that a mix-and-match strategy could give nations more options in vaccination campaigns as much of the continent faces rising infection and hospitalization rates.