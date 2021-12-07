Hawaii recoups from big storm amid lingering flood threats

By CALEB JONES

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Flash flood warnings have been canceled for Hawaii, but the threat of heavy rain is persisting as a slow-moving storm system lingers over parts of the state. Rain was tapering off on Oahu on Tuesday, but bands of precipitation were still possible. And the threat of heavy downpours continued for the island of Kauai. On Oahu, five boys ages 9 and 10 were rescued Monday from a raging creek by Honolulu Fire Department workers. Later, another five people were rescued from another stream and one was sent to the hospital. Rescue crews had to evacuate a home after a side wall collapsed as floodwaters rushed alongside the house. Several schools were closed due to severe weather.