Work from home again: UK tightens rules amid omicron spread

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced tighter restrictions to stem the spread of the omicron variant. He is again urging people to work from home and mandating COVID-19 passes to get into nightclubs and large events. Johnson said it was time to impose stricter measures to prevent a spike of hospitalizations and deaths as the virus spreads rapidly. He said it was increasing clear that the omicron variant is “growing much faster than the previous delta variant.” He said beginning next Monday, people should work from home if possible. Next week, COVID-19 passes showing that people have had both vaccine doses will be mandatory for getting into nightclubs and large events.