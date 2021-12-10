Japan’s Nintendo game console pioneer Uemura dies at 78

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Masayuki Uemura, a Japanese home computer game pioneer whose Nintendo consoles sold millions of units worldwide, has died, according to the university in Kyoto where he taught. He was 78. Uemura, the lead architect behind Nintendo Co.’s trailblazing home game consoles, died Monday, Ritsumeikan University said in a statement. The cause of his death was not released. Born in Tokyo in 1943, Uemura studied electronic engineering at the Chiba Institute of Technology and joined Nintendo in 1971. Uemura was tasked by then-president Hiroshi Yamauchi with developing a home console for games like Donkey Kong, which was a huge hit in the United States at the time but only available for arcade use.