Amy Hollyfield named new Dallas Morning News managing editor

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Morning News has named Tampa Bay Times senior editor Amy Hollyfield its new managing editor. The News reported Thursday that Hollyfield would succeed Keith Campbell, who retired in December. The 51-year-old journalist will oversee day-to-day newsroom operations when she takes up her duties next month. In 20 years at the Times, Hollyfield rose from copy editor and page designer to senior deputy editor. She helped launch the fact-checking website PolitiFact in 2007 and reported for the website, including tracking down every available public record tied to Barack Obama’s citizenship. That reporting won a Pulitzer Prize for national reporting. Hollyfield is a native of Michigan.