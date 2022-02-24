Skip to Content
Miami Beach to limit some alcohol sales during spring break

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An alcohol ban designed to curb heavy late night drinking among spring breakers in Miami Beach will be in effect for two weeks in March. The city’s commissioners voted 4-3 Wednesday to prohibit the sale and consumption of alcohol after 2 a.m. between March 7 and March 21 along the city’s South Beach entertainment district. The current last call is 6 a.m. for alcohol sales throughout much of the city. Some nightclub operators and employees argued that a ban would cost them money while creating an unfair advantage for clubs, restaurants and hotels in other parts of the city.

