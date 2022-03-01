Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sends news network ratings up

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent television viewers to the cable news networks for updates, with Fox News Channel gaining the largest audience and CNN the most dramatic increase. Collectively, CNN, Fox and MSNBC had 6.4 million viewers in prime time between last Wednesday and Sunday, up from their January average of 4 million viewers. For the full day, CNN’s viewership soared to 1.75 million, up 178 percent from January. Fox News Channel had 2.32 million viewers for the full day and MSNBC had 980,000. Typically, CNN’s audience tends to see the biggest increases during busy news periods.