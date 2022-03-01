‘Undisguised terror’: Russia’s Kharkiv strike chills Ukraine

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — The dust, debris and the dead lying in Kharkiv’s central Freedom Square are showing Ukrainians what might become of other cities if Russia’s invasion isn’t countered in time. A Russia military strike on Tuesday hit the center of Ukraine’s second-largest city, killing at least six people as it badly damaged the symbolic Soviet-era regional administration building. An emergency official said the bodies had been pulled from the ruins and at least 20 other people were wounded. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack on the square a war crime. He says the Russian action is “frank, undisguised terror. Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget.”