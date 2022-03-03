Water proposals trickle through Utah Statehouse in last days

By SAM METZ and LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — In one of the driest states in the nation, Republican lawmakers have renewed their focus on water conservation amid prolonged drought and climate change. In the final days before they adjourn, Utah lawmakers are advancing proposals to set aside millions to preserve the iconic and shrinking Great Salt Lake, encourage the use of drought-resistant landscaping and cut down on unmetered water use. The focus is a departure for lawmakers in a growing state that has historically been among the region’s most reluctant to curtail water use. They hope the bills fortify the Great Salt Lake and prepare Utah for a hotter, drier future.