Biden drew more viewers in otherwise quiet TV week

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — By drawing power alone, President Joe Biden was last week’s biggest TV star. He drew more than 38 million people to see his State of the Union address, spread out over several different networks. The Nielsen company said more people watched on Fox News Channel than anywhere else — just over 7 million viewers. Otherwise, ABC’s “World News Tonight” with David Muir had more viewers on a typical night than anything else on prime time television last week. CBS won the week among the broadcast networks, paced by its strong Sunday lineup of ‘60 Minutes’ and ‘The Equalizer.’