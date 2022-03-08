Echoing Churchill, Zelenskyy vows Ukraine will fight to end

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has evoked wartime British leader Winston Churchill in a speech to Britain’s Parliament. He told U.K. lawmakers by video link on Tuesday that Ukrainians would fight Russian invaders to the end in the country’s forests, fields and streets. He said “we will not give up and we will not lose.” It evoked the “never surrender” speech delivered by Churchill in 1940 during the darkest days of World War II. The Ukrainian leader urged the U.K. to increase sanctions on Russia, to recognize Russia as “a terrorist country” and to keep Ukraine’s skies safe. He was given a standing ovation by members from all parties in the House of Commons.