‘HODL’: A typo takes hold as a sound cryptocurrency strategy

By ANDY ROSEN of NerdWallet

Originally a misspelling in an online forum, the term “HODL” has become gospel among some owners of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. HODL means hold, and it is an irreverent take on the strategy of hanging onto digital assets in the hope that gains over a period of years will overshadow momentary swings in value. Financial pros say other investors can learn from the patient path taken by HODLers. Though the approach has its limits, investing for the long haul can be smart, especially in volatile environments like the cryptocurrency market.