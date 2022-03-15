Millennial Money: 3 steps to breaking unhealthy money habits

By LAUREN SCHWAHN of NerdWallet

The ways we save, spend, borrow and even think about money shape our financial habits. Sometimes, we develop habits that can threaten our financial health. But the sooner we recognize harmful money behaviors, the sooner we can begin to correct them. So what exactly can you do to identify your unhealthy habits, and how can you build better ones? First, take a close look at your current relationship with money. Then, set goals based on the healthy habits you want to develop, and don’t be afraid to ask for help along the way.