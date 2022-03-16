How to cushion the financial hit from sky-high gas prices

By TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Any motorist who has had to fill up lately could be forgiven for wincing in disbelief. Fueled largely by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, gas prices worldwide have skyrocketed. In the U.S., they’ve reached record highs above $4.30 a gallon. That’s 50%, or $1.43 per gallon, more than they were a year ago. The average owner of a full-size SUV is spending about $110 more each month on fuel than at this time last year. But there are steps you can take to make an old car, truck or SUV perform better, go farther and perhaps save some money on fuel.