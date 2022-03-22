California Gov. Newsom and wife earned $1.5 million in 2020

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Tax records show California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife earned nearly $1.5 million in 2020 and paid about $480,000 in taxes. Their income was down from $1.7 million the couple reported in 2019, which was his first year as governor. The couple’s joint federal tax return showed they paid a tax rate of about 32%. Newsom earned about $201,000 as governor in 2020, but most of his income comes from winery and restaurant businesses that he put in a blind trust when he became governor. His wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, is a documentary filmmaker.