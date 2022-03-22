Colorado city marks anniversary of deadly supermarket attack

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado college town of Boulder is marking the one-year anniversary of a shooting at a busy supermarket that killed 10 people with flowers and a public remembrance for those who died and those still grieving. The March 22, 2021, attack at a King Soopers grocery shocked a state that has seen previous mass shootings, including the 1999 Columbine High School attack and the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting. Boulder’s police department is commemorating the death of an officer and father of seven who was killed after rushing into the store. The remodeled supermarket reopened last month but is closed for the anniversary.