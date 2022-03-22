Judge: Cruises to Cuba were not allowed, companies must pay

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami has ruled that four of the largest cruise companies engaged in tourism to Cuba that was barred by law between 2015 and 2019. U.S. Judge Beth Bloom said Monday that Carnival, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean and MSC Cruises must compensate the descendants of a U.S. businessman for using a Havana terminal confiscated after the Cuban revolution for those trips that were made outside the travel categories allowed by law. After former President Barack Obama’s detente with the island, cruise companies were issued licenses by the Treasury Department to carry American passengers to Cuba. But the judge said that did not authorize travel for tourism.