Miami Beach, after shootings, extends spring break curfew

By DAVID FISCHER

Associated Press

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Miami Beach city commissioners have voted to extend a curfew, a day after it was announced by the city manager in response to violent incidents surrounding spring break. At least five peoiple have been wounded in two separate shootings recently. The city commission voted unanimously Tuesday to keep a midnight to 6 a.m. curfew in place for the city’s South Beach area through at least Monday. A state of emergency was declared Monday by the city manager along with a curfew planned from early Thursday through Saturday. The commission also voted to give the city manager the power to halt alcohol sales in the area.