Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

The battle for Ukraine’s cities is thundering across its suburbs, with the Ukrainian military blocking Russian forces from a key highway and the invaders increasing air raids that have caused uncounted deaths and destruction. The U.N. said Tuesday that more than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion. Ukraine’s army said early on Tuesday that it had forced Russian troops out of a strategically important Kyiv suburb. However, Russian forces have been able to partially take three northwest suburbs of the capital. The Russian military says it will continue using state-of-the-art hypersonic Kinzhal missiles to hit key targets. Russia and Ukraine are talking, but without much progress.