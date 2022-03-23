Amid protests, Europe limited in curbing high energy prices

By KELVIN CHAN and ARITZ PARRA

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — European governments are slashing fuel taxes and doling out tens of billions to help consumers, truckers, farmers and others cope with spiking energy prices made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But for some truckers, fishermen and others whose livelihoods hinge on fuel, the measures aren’t enough. They have been staging protests to push politicians to ease their financial pain. The war has exacerbated a monthslong energy crunch in Europe, and governments have limited options to provide lasting relief as households and businesses face crippling energy bills, high prices at the pump and other effects. Volatile energy markets control natural gas and oil prices that are soaring and driving record inflation.