Global shares rise after Wall Street rally led by tech stock

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares have gained following a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies. Benchmarks rose in Paris, London and Frankfurt and shares advanced across Asia. U.S. futures fell and the dollar gained against the Japanese yen. Investors are watching what might happen at a NATO meeting and EU Summit Thursday in Europe, where sanctions and the Russian oil embargo will likely top the agenda. In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude added $1.14 to $110.41 a barrel. Brent, the international standard, rose $1.51 to $116.99 per barrel. Investors will soon start readying for the next round of corporate earnings reports, which will provide updates on how industries are handling rising costs.