China’s ZTE says probation ends after clash with Washington

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp. says a U.S. judge has allowed a probation period to end after the company was nearly destroyed in a clash with Washington over its dealings with Iran and North Korea. In 2018, then-President Donald Trump barred ZTE’s access to American components amid rising tension with Beijing over technology and security. ZTE agreed to pay an additional $1 billion, replace its executives and be scrutinized by U.S.-appointed monitors to regain access to U.S. technology. The company sells smartphones and network equipment that use American processor chips and other technology.