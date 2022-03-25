Mining group: ‘Attack’ on Alabama pipeline prompts reward

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (AP) — A late-night explosion at a natural gas pipeline in rural west Alabama is under investigation by federal agents. And a company says it’s offering a $25,000 reward for what it calls an attack on critical infrastructure. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says someone called 911 late Wednesday and reported hearing a loud noise. No one was hurt and local investigators called state and federal bomb squads after officers realized an explosion had occurred at a pipeline near Warrior Met Coal Inc. Miners have been striking at the company nearly a year and Warrior Met says it believes the explosion is linked to the dispute. The miners union says it condemns all violence.