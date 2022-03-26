Amazon tries to stave off union drive on two fronts

By HALELUYA HADERO, ANNE D’INNOCENZIO and JAY REEVES

Associated Press

Amazon is gearing up for its toughest labor fight yet. Two separate union elections are coming to a head as soon as next week that could provide further momentum to the recent wave of organizing efforts across the country. Warehouse workers in Staten Island, New York, and Bessemer, Alabama, will determine whether or not they want to form a union. If a majority votes yes at either location, it would mark the first successful U.S. organizing effort in Amazon history. Rejection would notch another victory for the country’s second-largest employer in keeping unions at bay.