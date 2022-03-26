Hungary’s Orban criticized for ‘neutrality’ in Ukraine war

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has sought to assert Hungary’s neutrality in the war in Ukraine, even as his allies in the European Union and NATO move to assist the embattled country. Widely seen as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in the EU, Orban has refused to supply Ukraine with military aid — the only one of Ukraine’s EU neighbors to take that stance. Orban also won’t let weapons be shipped into Ukraine across Hungary’s borders and is against putting sanctions on Russian energy. That has prompted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and EU leaders to criticize Orban. Zelenskyy told Orban in a public speech that “you have to decide for yourself who are with” in this war.