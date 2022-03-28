Trump suit against Clinton part of longtime legal strategy

By JILL COLVIN, ERIC TUCKER and BERNARD CONDON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump last week filed a sprawling lawsuit accusing his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party. He accused them conspiring to sink his winning presidential campaign by alleging ties to Russia. It’s the latest example of a long-standing tactic by Trump. The former president has spent decades repurposing political and personal grievances into causes of legal action. Throughout his business and political career, he has used the courts as a venue to air his complaints and as a tool to intimidate adversaries, sully their reputations and try to garner media attention.