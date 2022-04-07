Spirit Airlines will talk to JetBlue about takeover bid

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

DALLAS (AP) — The fight for Spirit Airlines is heating up again. Spirit said late Thursday that it will talk to JetBlue about JetBlue’s $3.6 billion bid to buy Spirit and combine the two airlines. JetBlue is trying to torpedo an earlier bid for Spirit by Frontier Airlines. Spirit says that after talking to financial and legal advisers, its directors believe the JetBlue offer of $3.3 billion could turn out to be better than the Frontier bid, but it hasn’t decided yet. Spirit says for now it’s still bound by terms of the $2.9 billion deal that Spirit and Frontier announced in February.