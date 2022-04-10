GOP’s energy promises face limits in Pa. governor’s race

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican candidates for Pennsylvania governor are pledging to open up natural gas production, but there are constraints to what a governor can do. While governors can influence state agencies and lawmaking, they have limited ability to make the major moves the industry really wants, like building interstate pipelines and big refineries. That’s because other states and federal policy are involved. But industry advocates say a governor could be a vocal advocate while working to speed up Pennsylvania’s permitting process and slash its corporate tax rate to help lure big projects. There are also opportunities as the U.S. looks to expand natural gas shipments to Europe.