Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 11:49 PM

China’s March exports grow despite virus; imports flat

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports rose 15.7% in March over a year earlier while imports were flat due to disruptions from coronavirus outbreaks. Customs data show exports rose to $276.1 billion despite anti-virus controls in Shanghai and other industrial centers that caused factories to reduce output. Imports rose less than 1% to $228.7 billion. The ruling Communist Party “zero-tolerance” anti-virus strategy is weighing on consumer and factory activity by confining most of Shanghai’s 25 million people to their homes and suspended access to other manufacturing centers.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content