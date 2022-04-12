Shanghai eases 2-week shutdown, letting some residents out

By JOE McDONALD

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Some residents of Shanghai have been allowed out of their homes as the city of 25 million eases a two-week-old shutdown. That came after videos posted online showed what they said were people who ran out of food breaking into a supermarket and shouting appeals for help. The number of people who were allowed out wasn’t immediately clear. The government said some markets and pharmacies also would reopen. The abrupt closure of most businesses and orders to stay home left the public fuming about a lack of access to food and medicine. Washington announced all “non-emergency U.S. government employees” would be withdrawn from its Shanghai Consulate.