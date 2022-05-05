DoorDash’s sales soar in Q1 but its costs also grow

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

DoorDash sales soared in the first quarter as it added new customers, putting to rest any question of whether delivery demand will continue as the pandemic wanes. The San Francisco company said its revenue jumped 35% to $1.46 billion in the January-March period. That was well ahead of Wall Street’s forecast. DoorDash said its total orders grew 23% to 404 million, also topping expectations. DoorDash CEO Tony Xu says that even as people resume dining out, they’re continuing to order in. Still, it was a costly quarter for DoorDash, which spent more on marketing and reimbursing drivers for some of their gas costs.