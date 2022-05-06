Labor agency: Amazon union’s meeting complaints have merit

By HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board has found merit to a complaint that Amazon violated labor law in New York City’s Staten Island by holding mandatory worker meetings to persuade its employees not to unionize. The agency’s determination was shared Friday with an attorney representing the nascent Amazon Labor Union. The labor board had allowed employees to mandate such meetings in the past. But NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo is seeking to get them outlawed. The agency will issue a complaint against Amazon unless the retailer agrees to a settlement. If the company doesn’t settle, the complaint would trigger an administrative court process.