Pelosi sets $45,000 minimum yearly salary for House aides

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi is addressing concerns about the working conditions for some Capitol Hill aides. She’s announced a $45,000 minimum yearly salary for House staffers. She also has teed up for a vote next week a resolution that would pave the way for staffers to join a union. A volunteer group of staffers called the Congressional Workers Union has been leading the unionization efforts. It tweets in response to Pelosi’s announcement that “Next week, the credibility of lawmakers will be put to the test. Will our bosses finally lead by example?”